Spoiler-free hints to help you solve Wordle 467 on September 29

Wordle fans have another puzzle to sink their teeth into, and one that’s tricky enough to cause fans one or two problems. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of some spoiler-free hints for Wordle 467 on September 29. Just head to the bottom of the page for the latest hints, and remember to check back tomorrow for the next set of clues. (Or you could just cheat and use this foolproof Wordle strategy instead.)

The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is not as easy as it sounds.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 467 hints, check out the latest clues for the September 29 puzzle below…