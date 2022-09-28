These Are The Absolute Best Meet Cutes In Rom-Coms

Like any respectable film genre, the romantic comedy is packed with tropes that serve as ingredients to spice up the dish for audiences to enjoy. And no trope is more foundational to rom-coms than the meet cute.

We’ve all seen it a million times. Two people cross paths in an unexpected or kooky way, and they end up on a one-way train to Love City.

The meet cute is such a beloved device in rom-coms that it literally inspired Meet Cute, a brand new time-travel rom-com starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. And with Meet Cute becoming available to stream this week, I decided to honor 16 of the greatest meet cutes in rom-com history. Enjoy!