Toys R Us finally returns to the UK this Christmas

Toys R Us has announced the launch of its new website in the UK where the company will sell over 14,000 toys from 100 different suppliers.
The toy shop made the announcement months before Christmas and just eight weeks before Black Friday, the time of the year when most people buy Christmas presents for children.
The new UK website will offer free delivery on all orders over £20 and next-day delivery on those placed before 6pm.
Toys R Us announced: “We’re back! We can’t wait to develop and grow with you and your loved ones, over the coming weeks, months and years!”
The retailer continued: “We’re getting ready to create magical memories with you…”
The new website will include toys such as LEGO and construction, dolls, vehicles and remote control, teddy bears, puzzles, and arts and crafts.
While there are no plans in place to open any new Toys R Us stores in the UK, the website is the retailer’s only offering after four years.
The toy store first opened in the UK in 1985, as the “world’s first toy supermarket”.
In 2017, it filed for bankruptcy with debts of more than £3.5billion and a year later, the toy chain closed its 100 UK branches.
Last year, however, WHP Global signed an agreement with Toys R Us Australia to start the shop’s revival in the UK through e-commerce.
The retailer explained they have “an outstanding selection of items” this year.
“Whether you’re looking for environmentally friendly products, toys that promote inclusivity and represent diversity or the hottest new toys that your little ones say they just can’t possibly live without.
“We aim to bring you the best range we can – after all, Toys ‘R’ Us is a magical place!” the website states.
The retailer also has Babies R Us for “new or expectant parents” and its range “offers the best well-known brands so you can feel confident that your precious little one is also our top priority”.
They explained: “But we don’t only offer well-known brands, we also offer an incredible range of carefully chosen products.
“They are from new and upcoming companies that have your baby’s health and happiness at the centre of their beliefs.”
Dr Louis Mittoni, CEO and managing director of Toys R Us ANZ, added Toys R Us and Babies R Us “are much-loved brands in the UK”.
“And our teams have described this as ‘returning home’, not just a relaunch”.
The chairman of WHP Global and Toys R Us, Yehuda Shmidman, previously said: “Toys ‘R’ Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25-plus countries.
“Generating over US$2 billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets.”
