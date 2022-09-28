Toys R Us finally returns to the UK this Christmas

Toys R Us has announced the launch of its new website in the UK where the company will sell over 14,000 toys from 100 different suppliers.

The toy shop made the announcement months before Christmas and just eight weeks before Black Friday, the time of the year when most people buy Christmas presents for children.

The new UK website will offer free delivery on all orders over £20 and next-day delivery on those placed before 6pm.

Toys R Us announced: “We’re back! We can’t wait to develop and grow with you and your loved ones, over the coming weeks, months and years!”

The retailer continued: “We’re getting ready to create magical memories with you…”

