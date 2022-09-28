Ukraine blasts Russian missiles out of the sky

A number of Russian missiles have been shot down by Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. This comes as President Zelensky’s troops have successfully pressed forward its offensive operations in the northeast of the country.

“According to Ukraine’s Air Force, one missile was downed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one in Kryvyi Rih District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and two in Synelnykove District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.”

“Ukraine’s Air Command “East” reported on Sept. 28 that Russian Su-35 fighter jets fired five Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles.

They wrote on Wednesday night: “Ukraine shoots down four Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent shared information about the missile attack on their Twitter page.

Ukrainian advances have now pushed ahead to encircle the town of Lyman, currently under Russian occupation in the northeast of the country.

Maps of the region show Kyiv’s forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from areas east and west of town, and east across the Oskil river from positions north of Lyman.

Mike Martin, a fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College in London, said it was possible that Ukraine would eventually trap Moscow’s men in Lyman.

