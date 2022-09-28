Ukraine blasts Russian missiles out of the sky

A number of Russian missiles have been shot down by Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. This comes as President Zelensky’s troops have successfully pressed forward its offensive operations in the northeast of the country.
The Kyiv Independent shared information about the missile attack on their Twitter page.
They wrote on Wednesday night: “Ukraine shoots down four Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
“Ukraine’s Air Command “East” reported on Sept. 28 that Russian Su-35 fighter jets fired five Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles.
“According to Ukraine’s Air Force, one missile was downed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one in Kryvyi Rih District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and two in Synelnykove District in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.”
Ukrainian advances have now pushed ahead to encircle the town of Lyman, currently under Russian occupation in the northeast of the country.
Maps of the region show Kyiv’s forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from areas east and west of town, and east across the Oskil river from positions north of Lyman.
Mike Martin, a fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College in London, said it was possible that Ukraine would eventually trap Moscow’s men in Lyman.
Putin has responded to these events by ordering a partial mobilisation of 300,000 Russian reserve troops to go and fight in Ukraine.
Russian-installed officials have also held sham referendums on joining Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
Russia’s state media reported a strong result in its favour in every region, although Ukraine disputes these outcomes.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said: “Forcing people in these territories to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine.”
