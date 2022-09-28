Warren lifts lid on how Fury really feels after Joshua missed deadline

Frank Warren has revealed that Tyson Fury is ‘very disappointed’ about Anthony Joshua missing his self-imposed deadline to sign the final contracts for their proposed fight. Fury declared earlier last week that if Joshua doesn’t sign the bout agreement by Monday at 5pm then he would be ‘moving on’ to another opponent.

Both Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn insisted that they would pen the paperwork but only once a few points of contention had been ironed out in the contract. But after the passing of the deadline, Fury affirmed that the fight is ‘off’.

“It’s gone past five o’clock, Monday. No contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He is now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it,” said Fury in a video uploaded to social media before labelling Joshua an “idiot, coward, sh**house … and a bodybuilder.”

He continued: “Always knew it. Always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Regardless of what the f*** you say now, I don’t really care. Good luck with your career, and your life. End of. Peace out.”