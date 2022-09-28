Which UK city should host Eurovision Song Contest 2023? POLL

The host city of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has been narrowed down to Glasgow and Liverpool after the shortlist was cut from seven to two. But which would you prefer? Vote in our poll.

The BBC said that the two cities had “the strongest overall offer”. They added that a final decision will be made “within weeks”.

The UK was chosen to host next year’s competition after Sam Ryder finished as runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled that Ukraine was not suitable to host due to the ongoing invasion from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The BBC will air the competition on behalf of Ukraine’s national broadcaster, UA:PBC yet Ukraine is expected to play a big part in the show.

