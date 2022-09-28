Which UK city should host Eurovision Song Contest 2023? POLL

The host city of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has been narrowed down to Glasgow and Liverpool after the shortlist was cut from seven to two. But which would you prefer? Vote in our poll.
The BBC said that the two cities had “the strongest overall offer”. They added that a final decision will be made “within weeks”.
The UK was chosen to host next year’s competition after Sam Ryder finished as runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.
The Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled that Ukraine was not suitable to host due to the ongoing invasion from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The BBC will air the competition on behalf of Ukraine’s national broadcaster, UA:PBC yet Ukraine is expected to play a big part in the show.
Despite previously hosting the content eight times – this will be the first time in 25 years and a first for Liverpool or Glasgow.
Overall, 20 UK cities expressed an interest in hosting and last month a shortlist was announced to host the 67th Eurovision.
Yet Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester have now been ruled out.
Cities were judged on their facilities which included having a venue for 10,000 people, enough hotel accommodation and access to an international airport.
Meanwhile, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has a capacity of 14,300 and features in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
The leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, said the Scottish city has “everything it takes” to host Eurovision.
She added: “The competition has been very strong but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.”
So what do YOU think? Should Glasgow or Liverpool host the Eurovision Song Contest?
