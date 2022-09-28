Women’s Tennis Wins First Dual Match, 8-1 – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics

Women’s Tennis | 9/28/2022 6:57:00 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – Three student-athletes went 2-0 and six others earned one victory as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s tennis team won its first dual match of the season, defeating SUNY New Paltz 8-1 in a non-league contest.

Senior Rani Jones won at No. 1 doubles and then captured No. 3 singles, Nikki Ridenour won at No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles and Masha Karach won at No. 3 doubles and No. 5 singles.

The Engineers managed love victories at No. 1 doubles with Jones and senior Alex Mednikova (8-0) as well as No. 6 singles by Sabrina Grewal (6-0, 6-0). The closest match came at No. 1 singles with New Paltz’s Justine Stanejko outlasting Mednikova 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 11-9.

RPI plays again on Saturday when it hosts Hamilton College in a non-league affair, while the Hawks (3-1) host Plattsburgh State on Saturday at 1pm.

RPI 8, New Paltz 1

September 28, 2022

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

DOUBLES

1. Rani Jones & Alex Mednikova (RPI) def. Loretta Donovan & Justine Stanejko: 8-0

2. Lorna Flores-Gonzalez & Nikki Ridenour (RPI) def. Onalee Batcheller & Alex Chimenti: 8-5

3. Krisia Flores-Gonzalez & Masha Karach (RPI) def. Amirah Alston & Nina Genzone: 8-1