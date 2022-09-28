YGG Partners with The Kapital DAO, Leading Provider of Web3 Gaming Asset Management Tech, to Superscale Operations

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yield Guild Games (YGG), the largest play-to-earn gaming guild has partnered with the Kapital DAO, the leading provider of institutional web3 gaming asset management tooling, as its tech provider to streamline operations, enhance security, and broaden community access to available games. The Kapital DAO’s core platform enables seamless hierarchical delegation & management of gaming assets inside of any game on any chain with minimal technical lift required from the games themselves.

The Kapital DAO’s technology is currently live to the public and supporting YGG’s Axie Infinity and Crypto Unicorns scholarship operations. With its technology, YGG’s scholarship managers are already delegating assets painlessly to YGG community managers and members and are leveraging dashboards available on the app to enhance their decision making.

YGG will provide product co-development support to the team, along with advisory and an acquisition of Kapital DAO $KAP tokens. The Kapital DAO plans to release an SDK that will enable web3 games and builders to seamlessly integrate into the protocol, which will drive a further step-up in scaling speed. The Kapital DAO will be working with YGG to identify promising games to quickly onboard onto the protocol, so that such games can better leverage massive guild communities to drive higher player activity with less operational friction.

“YGG, as the first major gaming guild in web3, set the stage for what institutionalized web3 gaming means,” said Sam Peurifoy, founder of the Kapital DAO, “and with the Kapital DAO’s technology in hand, the ability to deploy that level of institutional involvement into games at will with minimal technical lift will be an absolute gamechanger for the entire web3 gaming space.”

“YGG shares the core mission of the Kapital DAO to onboard the next billion players into web3 gaming, and sees this set of core infrastructure tools as a necessary component of the evolution of this space. We’ll be working closely with the Kapital DAO to ensure the product meets the needs of continuously evolving web3 gaming communities.” said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG.

The protocol is currently live with multiple major web3 games across different EVM-compatible networks, including Axie Infinity, among others. The Kapital DAO continues to list games inside of the protocol on a biweekly basis, and will be opening the protocol for public game listing contributions towards the end of the year with the release of their game SDK. Non-EVM networks will be live towards the end of 2022 and early 2023, with identical UX support to standardize the institutional experience.

The Kapital DAO also plans to launch its $KAP token soon, which is the currency used to pay for protocol services such as asset management transactions, in-app NFT placement promotions, and accelerated game listings. Additionally, the DAO may elect for the $KAP token to be used for community-focused initiatives such as liquidity staking, voting on partnerships or acquisitions, and social rewards.

