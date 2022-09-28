YouTube showing black screen while playing ads on Apple TV

YouTube lets a large number of people create videos using the HDR (High Dynamic Range) functionality. It adds more vibrancy and colors to one’s videos than standard digital videos.

However, there seems to be a problem related to HDR that is causing YouTube videos to blink every couple of seconds.

YouTube showing black screen while playing ads

Many users have been reporting an issue where their Apple TV screens briefly go black before and after a YouTube ad is played.

Howdy. Apple TV 4K (newest gen) shows a black screen for a few seconds when ads pop up in youtube videos. I tried changing the HDMI cable, the HDMI port on the TV; turning the Apple TV on & off; even looked for possible settings that are messed up. I got nothing, keeps doing that and I do not know what’s going on. Any advice?

Anyone else notice the AppleTV @TeamYouTube app has these weird pauses / black screen jitters when it switches from content to ads and back again?

The problem seems to occur when the YouTube videos transition from HDR or Dolby vision to SDR (Special Drawing Rights) playback mode.

Resultantly, this causes the screen to abruptly cut the currently-showing video or an ad. Some affected users believe that it is owing to the recent YouTube app update.

In the last couple of months some update happened that messed up the YouTube app with my Apple TV. when ads come up the screen goes black. But if I hit up or center button sometimes the ad comes up and I can click on the skip ad button. after clicking clicking the skip ad the screen goes black again

It has left many frustrated as reinstalling and reloading the YouTube app or even restarting their Apple TV doesn’t seem to fix the issue.

Official acknowledgment and potential workaround

Fortunately, the team is aware that YouTube is showing a black screen while playing ads and is currently working on a fix.

we’ve seen similar tweets about this issue & we’re already looking into it

We have also come across a workaround that can possibly help fix the issue. It involves turning off the matching dynamic range in video playback settings for Apple TV.

Turning off match frame rate and/or dynamic range appears to be the fix. That is what worked for me

It’s an issue with the way YouTube implemented HDR playback. One solution is to disable matching dynamic range in video playback settings for the Apple TV until they decide to fix it.

