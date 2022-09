2 Free Games Available Now At Epic Games Store

Slain: Back from Hell October 6-13, 2022 Rising Hell October 6-13, 2022 The Drone Racing League Simulator September 29-October 6, 2022 Ark: Survival Evolved September 22-29, 2022 Gloomhaven September 22-29, 2022 Spirit of the North September 15-22, 2022 The Captain September 15-22, 2022 Realm Royale Reforged Launch Bundle September 8-15, 2022 Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator September 8-15, 2022 Submerged: Hidden Depths September 1-8, 2022 Shadow of the Tomb Raider September 1-8, 2022 Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack August 25-September 1, 2022 Ring of Pain August 25-September 1, 2022 Doom 64 August 18-25, 2022 Rumbleverse – Boom Boxer Pack August 18-25, 2022 Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 August 11-18, 2022 Unrailed August 4-11, 2022 Lawn Mowing Simulator July 28-August 4, 2022 Shop Titans July 21-28, 2022 Tannenberg July 21-28, 2022 Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap July 14-21, 2022 Killing Floor 2 July 7-14, 2022 Ancient Enemy July 7-14, 2022 Geneforge I – Mutagen June 30-July 7, 2022 Hood: Outlaws & Legends June 30-July 7 Iratus: Lord of the Dead June 30-July 7, 2022 Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 June 23-30, 2022 A Game of Thrones: The Board Game June 23-30, 2022 Supraland June 16-23, 2022 Maneater June 9-16, 2022 Wolfenstein: The New Order June 2-9, 2022 BioShock: The Collection May 26-June 2, 2022 Borderlands 3 May 19-26, 2022 Redout: Enhanced Edition May 12-19, 2022 Prey May 12-19, 2022 Jotun: Valhalla Edition May 12-19, 2022 Terraforming Mars May 5-12, 2022 Paradigm April 28-May 5, 2022 Just Die Already April 28-May 5, 2022 Riverbond April 21-28, 2022 Insurmountable April 14-21, 2022 XCOM 2 April 14-21, 2022 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter April 7-14, 2022 Rogue Legacy April 7-14, 2022 City of Brass March 31-April 7, 2022 Total War: Warhammer March 31-April 7, 2022 Demon’s Tilt March 24-31, 2022 In Sound Mind March 17-24, 2022 Cities: Skylines March 10-17, 2022 Black Widow: Recharged March 3-10, 2022 Centipede: Recharged March 3-10, 2022 Cris Tales February 24-March 3, 2022 Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons February 17-24, 2022 Windbound February 10-17, 2022 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair February 3-10, 2022 Daemon X Machina January 27-February 3, 2022 Relicta January 20-27, 2022 Galactic Civilizations 3 January 13-20, 2022 Gods Will Fall January 6-13, 2022 Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy December 29, 2021-January 6, 2022 Salt and Sanctuary December 29-30, 2021 Moving Out December 28-29, 2021 Mages of Mystralia December 27-28, 2021 Control December 26-27, 2021 Prey December 25-26, 2021 Pathfinder: Kingmaker December 24-25, 2021 Vampyr December 23-24, 2021 Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden December 22-23, 2021 Second Extinction December 21-22, 2021 Loop Hero December 18-21, 2021 The Vanishing of Ethan Carter December 19, 2021 Remnant: From the Ashes December 18, 2021 Neon Abyss December 17-18, 2021 Shenmue III December 16-17, 2021 Prison Architect December 9-16, 2021 Godfall: Challenger Edition December 9-16, 2021 While True: Learn[] December 2-9, 2021 Dead by Daylight December 2-9, 2021 The Hunter: Call of the Wild November 25-December 2, 2021 Kid A Mnesia Exhibition November 18-25, 2021 Never Alone November 18-25, 2021 Guild of Dungeoneering November 18-25, 2021 Tiny Tiny’s Assault on Dragon Keep November 9-16, 2021 Aven Colony November 4-11, 2021 Darq: Complete Edition October 28-November 4, 2021 Among the Sleep October 21-28, 2021 Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse October 14-21, 2021 PC Building Simulator October 7-14, 2021 Europa Universalis IV September 30-October 7, 2021 The Escapists September 23-30, 2021 Tharsis September 16-23, 2021 Speed Brawl September 16-23, 2021 Sheltered September 9-16, 2021 Nioh: Complete Edition September 9-16, 2021 Yoku’s Island Express September 2-9, 2021 Automachef August 26-September 2, 2021 Saints Row The Third Remastered August 26-September 2, 2021 Void Bastards August 19-26, 2021 Yooka-Laylee August 19-26, 2021 Rebel Galaxy August 12-19, 2021 Minit August 5-12, 2021 A Plague Tale: Innocence August 5-12, 2021 Train Sim World 2 July 29-August 5, 2021 Mothergunship July 29-August 5, 2021 Defense Grid: Awakening July 22-29, 2021 Verdun July 22-29, 2021 Offworld Trading Company July 15-22, 2021 Obduction July 15-22, 2021 Ironcast July 8-15, 2021 Bridge Constructor: Walking Dead July 8-15, 2021 The Spectrum Retreat July 1-July 8, 2021 Horizon Chase Turbo June 24-July 1, 2021 Sonic Mania June 24-July 1, 2021 Hell is Other Demons June 17-24, 2021 Overcooked 2 June 17-24, 2021 Control June 10-17, 2021 Frostpunk June 3-10, 2021 Among Us May 27-June 3, 2021 NBA 2K21 May 20-27, 2021 The Lion’s Song May 13-20, 2021 Pine May 6-13, 2021 Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms (DLC) April 29-May 6, 2021 Hand of Fate 2 April 22-29, 2021 Alien: Isolation April 22-29, 2021 Deponia: The Complete Journey April 15-22, 2021 Ken Follet’s The Pillars of the Earth April 15-22, 2021 The First Tree April 15-22, 2021 3/10: Season Two April 8-15, 2021 Tales of the Neon Sea April 1-8, 2021 Creature in the Well March 25-April 1, 2021 The Fall March 18-25, 2021 Surviving Mars March 11-18, 2021 Wargame: Red Dragon March 4-11, 2021 Sunless Sea February 25-March 4, 2021 Absolute Drift February 18-25, 2021 Rage 2 February 18-25, 2021 Halycon 6: Starbase Commander February 11-18, 2021 For the King February 4-11, 2021 Metro: Last Light Redux February 4-11, 2021 Dandara: Trials of Fear edition January 28-February 4, 2021 Galactic Civilizations III January 21-28, 2021 Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration edition January 14-21, 2021 Crying Suns January 7-14, 2021 Jurassic World Evolution January 1-7, 2021 Tyranny – Gold edition December 10-17, 2020 Pillars of Eternity – Definitive edition December 10-17, 2020 Cave Story+ December 3-10, 2020 The World Next Door November 19-26, 2020 Elite Dangerous November 19-26, 2020 The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia November 12-19, 2020 Dungeons 3 November 5-12, 2020 Blair Witch October 29-November 5, 2020 Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered October 29-November 5, 2020 Costume Quest 2 October 22-29, 2020 Layers of Fear 2 October 22-29, 2020 Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs October 15-22, 2020 Kingdom: New Lands October 15-22, 2020 Rising Storm 2: Vietnam October 8-15, 2020 Abzu October 8-15, 2020 Pikuniku October 1-8, 2020 RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 September 24-October 1, 2020 Football Manager 2020 September 17-24, 2020 Stick it to the Man September 17-24, 2020 Watch Dogs 2 September 17-24, 2020 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine September 10-17, 2020 Railway Empire September 10-17, 2020 Into the Breach September 3-10, 2020 Shadowrun Collection August 27-September 3, 2020 Hitman August 27-September 3, 2020 God’s Trigger August 20-27, 2020 Enter the Gungeon August 20-27, 2020 Remnant: From the Ashes August 13-20, 2020 The Alto Collection August 13-20, 2020 Wilmot’s Warehouse August 6-13, 2020 Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP July 30-August 6, 2020 Barony July 30-August 6, 2020 20XX July 30-August 6, 2020 Next Up Hero July 23-30, 2020 Tacoma July 23-30, 2020 Torchlight 2 July 16-23, 2020 Killing Floor 2 July 9-16, 2020 Lifeless Planet July 9-16, 2020 The Escapists 2 July 9-16, 2020 Hue July 2-July 9, 2020 AER Memories of Old June 25-July 2, 2020 Stranger Things 3 June 25-July 2, 2020 Pathway June 18-25, 2020 Ark: Survival Evolved June 11-18, 2020 Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection June 11-18, 2020 Overcooked June 4-11, 2020 Borderlands: The Handsome Collection May 28-June 4, 2020 Civilization VI May 21-28, 2020 Grand Theft Auto V May 14-21, 2020 Death Coming May 7-14, 2020 Crashlands April 30-May 7, 2020 Amnesia: The Dark Descent April 30-May 7, 2020 For the King April 23-30, 2020 Just Cause 4 April 16-23, 2020 Wheels of Aurelia April 16-23, 2020 Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments April 9-16, 2020 Close to the Sun April 9-16, 2020 Gone Home April 2-9, 2020 Drawful 2 April 2-9, 2020 Hob April 2-9, 2020 Totally Reliable Delivery Service April 1-8, 2020 World War Z March 26-April 2, 2020 Torment x Punisher March 26-April 2, 2020 Figment March 26-April 2, 2020 Watch Dogs March 19-26, 2020 The Stanley Parable March 19-26, 2020 A Short Hike March 12-19, 2020 Mutazione March 12-19, 2020 Anodyne 2 March 12-19, 2020 Gonner March 5-12, 2020 Offworld Trading Company March 5-12, 2020 Inner Space February 27-March 5, 2020 Faeria February 20-27, 2020 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate February 20-27, 2020 Aztez February 13-20, 2020 Kingdom Come: Deliverance February 13-20, 2020 Ticket to Ride February 6-13, 2020 Carcassonne February 6-13, 2020 Farming Simulator 19 January 30-February 6, 2020 The Bridge January 23-30, 2020 Horace January 16-23, 2020 Sundered: Eldritch Edition January 9-16, 2020 Darksiders Warmastered Edition January 1-9, 2020 Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition January 1-9, 2020 Steep January 1-9, 2020 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair December 31, 2019 Hello Neighbor December 30, 2019 The Talos Principle December 29, 2019 Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun December 28, 2019 Hyper Light Drifter December 27, 2019 FTL: Faster Than Light December 26, 2019 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator December 25, 2019 Celeste December 24, 2019 Ape Out December 23, 2019 Little Inferno December 22, 2019 Superhot December 21, 2019 Towerfall Ascension December 20, 2019 Into the Breach December 19, 2019 The Wolf Among Us December 12-19, 2019 The Escapists December 12-19, 2019 Jotun: Valhalla Edition December 6-12, 2019 Rayman Legends November 29-December 6, 2019 Bad North November 21-29, 2019 The Messenger November 14-21, 2019 Ruiner November 7-14, 2019 Nuclear Throne November 7-14, 2019 Costume Quest October 31-November 7, 2019 Soma October 31-November 7, 2019 Layers of Fear October 24-October 31, 2019 Q.U.B.E.2 October 24-October 31, 2019 Alan Wake: American Nightmare October 17-24, 2019 Observer October 17-24, 2019 Surviving Mars October 10-17, 2019 Minit October 3-10, 2019 Metro 2033 Redux September 26-October 3, 2019 Everything September 26-October 3, 2019 Lego Batman Trilogy September 19-26, 2019 Batman: Arkham Collection September 19-26, 2019 Conarium September 12-19, 2019 Abzu September 5-12, 2019 The End is Nigh September 5-12, 2019 Celeste August 29-September 5, 2019 Inside August 29-September 5, 2019 Fez August 22-29, 2019 Hyper Light Drifter August 15-22, 2019 Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden August 15-22, 2019 GNOG August 8-15, 2019 For Honor August 2-9, 2019 Alan Wake August 2-9, 2019 This War of Mine July 25-August 2, 2019 Moonlighter July 25-August 2, 2019 Limbo July 18-July 25, 2019 Torchlight July 11-18, 2019 Overcooked July 4-11, 2019 Last Day of June June 27-July 4, 2019 Rebel Galaxy June 20-27, 2019 Enter the Gungeon June 13-20, 2019 Kingdom: New Lands June 6-13, 2019 City of Brass May 30-6, 2019 Rime May 23-30, 2019 Stories Untold May 16-23, 2019 World of Goo May 2-16, 2019 Transistor April 18-May 2, 2019 The Witness April 4-18, 2019 Oxenfree March 21-April 4, 2019 Slime Rancher March 7-21, 2019 Thimbleweed Park February 21-March 7, 2019 Axiom Verge February 7-21, 2019 The Jackbox Party Pack January 24-February 7, 2019 What Remains of Edith Finch January 11-24, 2019 Super Meat Boy December 28, 2018-January 10, 2019 Subnautica December 12-27, 2018