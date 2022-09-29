Apple is donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company is making undisclosed donations to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, and thanked first responders in the region.

Tim Cook interrupted his current European tour in order to tweet that the company is concerned for people’s safety in Florida and all along the path of Hurricane Ian. It follows many donation efforts which Apple makes around the world, most recently in Pakistan.

We are keeping everyone being affected by Hurricane Ian in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping those in harm’s way. Apple is donating to relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2022

As with all previous disaster relief efforts by Apple, the company does not provide monetary totals, or any timescale for its donations to reach the groups that need it.