Categories
Technology

Apple is donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts | AppleInsider



AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the company is making undisclosed donations to help people affected by Hurricane Ian, and thanked first responders in the region.

Tim Cook interrupted his current European tour in order to tweet that the company is concerned for people’s safety in Florida and all along the path of Hurricane Ian. It follows many donation efforts which Apple makes around the world, most recently in Pakistan.

As with all previous disaster relief efforts by Apple, the company does not provide monetary totals, or any timescale for its donations to reach the groups that need it.

Cook is presently on a visit to Europe, stopping in at various Apple locations, and receiving an honorary degree from the Federico II University of Naples, in Italy.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.