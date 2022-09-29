Categories
Apple VP leaves company after vulgar comment goes viral on TikTok


An aerial view of Apple Park is seen in Cupertino, California, United States on October 28, 2021.

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Apple’s vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.

An Apple representative confirmed the departure to CNBC, saying, “Tony is leaving Apple.”

The departure was spurred by a TikTok video posted Sept. 5, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

In the video, reviewed by CNBC, Blevins is getting out of an expensive Mercedes-Benz sports car and is asked what he does for a living by Daniel Mac, who has a channel centered around asking people in expensive cars questions.

In the video, Blevins responds, “I race cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women. But I take weekends and major holidays off.” The remark appears to be a reference to a similar quote in the movie “Arthur.”

It was viewed 1.3 million times, according to the TikTok page.

Blevins was a VP at Apple, which is a very senior role that reports to top executives. His main role was to negotiate with suppliers to keep the price Apple pays for computer parts down, according to a Wall Street Journal profile of Blevins from 2020.



