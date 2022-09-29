Batesville Boys Tennis – WRBI Radio

The Batesville Boys’ tennis team competed in the opening round of sectionals last night and defeated the Milan Indians by a score of 5-0. Below are the results:
1S Cael Rahe defeats Milan #1 Singles 6-1, 6-0
2S Jaden Smith defeats Milan #2 Singles 6-1, 6-0
3S Sam Johnson defeats Milan #3 Singles 6-0, 6-1
1D Cole Pride & Jackson Tracy defeat Milan #1 Doubles 6-0, 6-0
2D Alec Bunselmeier & Lyle Oesterling defeat Milan #2 Doubles 6-1, 6-1
The boys will compete against East Central tonight in the sectional championship beginning at 5 pm.
Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
