Biden baffles audience after asking if dead congresswoman is in crowd

Joe Biden, 79, baffled audience members at the White House when he asked if a recently deceased congresswoman was in attendance. Jackie Walorski, who served as a GOP representative for Indiana from 2013 to 2022, died in a car crash last month at the age of 58.

However, Mr Biden made yet another gaffe yesterday during a White House conference which was focusing on tackling hunger.

He said: “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?”

Biden added: “I think she was going to be here.”

Ms Walorski helped organise the event at the White House alongside three other members of Congress, according to the Telegraph.