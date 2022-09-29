Brits spend equivalent of 13 days a year planning their holidays

On average, their planning to-do list includes 11 different tasks – including sorting out currency, organising travel insurance, and arranging the activities they want to do.

Other important steps for successfully planning a break include planning well in advance (40 percent), and researching the destination beforehand (30 percent).

And the research, commissioned by M&S Bank, also revealed that 25 percent begin the holiday planning process months ahead of their break.

However, one in ten (11 percent) will leave the bulk of their organisation until the week before departure.

And with over half of holidaymakers (53 percent) preferring to travel outside of the summer period, it’s likely many of those polled are currently planning an off-season break.

Paul Stokes, from travel money and insurance provider, M&S Bank, said: “It is fantastic to see that we are a nation of planners, and we like to spend time to plan the perfect holiday, no matter the time of year.

“Doing your research in advance and making a budget for your holiday are both great ways to help your money go further and avoid any unnecessary spending.

“In addition, it’s important that holidaymakers don’t put off buying travel insurance until they’re ready to go – as it doesn’t just cover them for while they’re away, but from the moment they take it out.”

When planning holiday spending, steps deemed “vital” include choosing what payment methods to use (47 percent), and making a spending budget (45 percent).

And deciding how much travel money or currency to take (42 percent) is also important.