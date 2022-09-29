Buffalo girls’ tennis claims team title at home invite – Garden City Telegram

Despite the absence of injured Brooke Ptacek (singles) and Payton Tull (doubles), the Garden City High School Buffalo girls’ tennis team showed its overall depth on Saturday by winning its own invitational. GCHS Coach Logan Bevis’ team finished with 89 points to outdistance rival Dodge City’s 84 points in the 11-team field. Matches were played both at the GCHS Tennis Complex and Ben Grimsley Courts in downtown Garden City. “It’s always important to the team to defend our title at home, and I was happy we were able to that today,” Bevis said. “We had to do some lineup shuffling because of the injuries, but all the girls stepped up and played well and competed well.” The tournament featured an open draw where all singles players and doubles teams were thrown into a single bracket. Highlighting the day’s title was Sydney Nanninga claiming the singles crown with a 4-0 record and extending her winning streak to 20 matches this fall. In her championship match, she faced Dodge City foreign exchange student Flaminia Lepri and won by an 8-2 count in a tough battle. “The final against Lepri had much different flavor than her semifinal (8-3 over Malorie Cupp of Scott City),” Bevis said. “Dodge’s Lepri played an extremely hardhitting and aggressive style of tennis. Sydney did an excellent job of adjusting to her opponent’s firepower and made some great defensive shots throughout the set. These were two high quality wins and I’m happy for her. It’s awesome to win your home meet as a senior.”



