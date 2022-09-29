Camilla ‘always felt quite wary’ of Harry despite ‘friendly’ bond





Camilla “always felt quite wary” of Prince Harry, a source has claimed. In her newly-released book titled ‘Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort’, royal biographer Angela Levin looked into the relationship between King Charles III’s sons and his second wife.

The Queen Consort, who married Charles in April 2005, “got on quite well” with the Duke of Sussex throughout the years, according to an unnamed source described as an “insider” by the author. However, they also claimed, Camilla found “rather unnerving” a certain look she would at times receive from Harry. As reported by Ms Levin in her new book, the insider said: “The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. “She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well.

“She was always supportive of him and, when she felt the time was right, tried to help him understand the challenges of being young in the modern world, and in a world that was more open than the one the Prince of Wales had to cope with as a child. “She never interfered directly or tried to be a surrogate mother. “Instead, she was a supportive figure in the background. “What I observed between them was always friendly. READ MORE: Queen snubbed as no statue in Trafalgar Square

“He was and still is a lost soul in so many ways.” Camilla met Prince Harry and Prince William before she and Charles made their relationship public in early 1999. The now Prince of Wales held a 30-minute meeting at St James’s Palace with Camilla on June 12 1998, when he was 16. While this encounter was reportedly a success, it had not been planned, as William had turned up unexpectedly at the Palace. DON’T MISS

The first meeting between Harry and Camilla was not as widely reported in the press, but it is believed to have taken place not long after. Years later, the Duke of Sussex spoke lovingly about his father’s second wife. Speaking to Ms Levin for her 2018 biography on the Duke of Sussex, titled ‘Harry: Conversations with the Prince’, the royal dismissed reports of a rocky relationship with his stepmother. He said: “To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William. She’s not a wicked stepmother.

“Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her. “She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits.” Neither Camilla nor Prince Harry has spoken about their relationship in recent times, providing no insight on whether their bond has weakened or changed. Nevertheless, a few insiders and commentators have claimed in recent months there is concern Prince Harry may hit out at the Queen Consort in his upcoming memoir, announced in 2021.

Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, recently told The Daily Beast the Queen Consort “lives in dread” of revelations in Harry’s memoir. She claimed: “Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles. “The Queen was re-stabilised after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts. “The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”