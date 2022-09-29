Critically-Acclaimed CRPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Comes to XBox Today – Xbox Wire

Lead. Fight. Ascend

Owlcat Games is a relatively young, but ambitious studio with the main office in Nicosia, Cyprus, that came to be when a group of game dev industry veterans decided to create a classic single-player CRPG of their own. They’ve made a name for themselves with Pathfinder: Kingmaker back in 2018, and now their second game—Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous—is available on Xbox.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is an indirect sequel to Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and takes place five years after the events of the first game in a nation of Mendev, which, led by the ever young Queen Galfrey, has been fending off the demonic invasion for almost a century. Now it’s your turn to take up on the role of the Knight-Commander of the new crusade, and make a difference in the stalemate against the demonic forces.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous offers the same vast and versatile class system, familiar to the players of both the table-top version and Pathfinder: Kingmaker, but you can choose from even bigger number of classes and archetypes, comparing to the previous game.

New classes, feats, and abilities are not the only addition to the game’s mechanical part, however. In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you will receive incredible mythic powers, that will eventually allow you to rival the Demon Lord themselves and uncover their schemes. Not only will the mythic powers give you access to unique spells and abilities, they can also turn you into a totally different being. A righteous angel, a fierce demon, a freedom-loving Azata, or a lich, who commands the undead. You can also become an Aeon, who maintains the cosmic order; a Gold Dragon, who melts the hardest hearts with its kindness and compassion; or a vicious insatiable Swarm That Walks, that will know no rest until it consumes the entire world! And if none of these paths suit you, you can choose the path of a Legend, a hero who doesn’t need mythic powers and draws strengths from their own heart.

You won’t go on this adventure alone—you will be accompanied by a cast of diverse characters who will help you along the way. Some of them will offer you their friendship, others will be difficult to win over; and there are even a number of characters who will fall in love with you, including a former succubus who dreams of redemption—Arueshalae, familiar to those who played the tabletop version of the Adventure path.

The crusade system adds another strategic layer to the game, and will truly put you into the shoes of a knight-commander. You will recruit loyal generals and troops to fight the demonic hordes, win valuable trophies, and claim the treasures of the Worldwound. Build fortifications on the lands you have conquered, and make important decisions, establishing supply lines, recruiting political powers of Mendev to your side, and deciding how the soldiers in your army should be trained.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is truly an PRG of a mythic scale, taking you on a journey of 80 hours or more to the faraway land of Mendev, desolated Worldwound region, and even an alien chaotic realm of the Abyss. Inspire, love, hate, betray and lead your followers to a victory—or a fate worse than death. Your crusade begins today.

