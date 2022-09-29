Cruise guests advised to ‘avoid fresh food’ over sickness fear

A guest said: “Anything can happen anywhere of course, but will all the food safety and handling procedures cruise ships employ, it is far less likely to occur there than a neighbourhood potluck.

“There’s a risk anywhere but proper precautions should actually reduce your risk as low as everyday life.”

A regular guest said: “I used to work closely with cruise lines and I’ve seen and learned first hand how careful they are.

“An outbreak is disastrous for a ship, brand and industry. So they have some very strict rules to avoid it.