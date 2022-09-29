East Carolina Faces South Florida In Boca Raton – East Carolina University Athletics

The Series

South Florida leads East Carolina 9-3 all-time in a series which dates back to 2002. The 2003 and 2004 meetings were league contests while both programs were members of Conference USA, while the last eight matchups (2014-2021) have served as the Bulls’ and Pirates’ initial eight American Athletic Conference encounters. The Pirates are 2-3 against the Bulls in Tampa and 1-5 in Greenville.In 2020,collected his first win against South Florida, 44-24, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series. Houston piggybacked that with a 29-14 victory in 2021, marking the first time in the series ECU has won consecutive outings over South Florida. During his earlier eight-year tenure as a NCAA Division II and FCS collegiate head coach (Lenoir-Rhyne, The Citadel and James Madison), he never squared off against USF.Despite the “relative” close proximity of the Clemson and East Carolina campuses, Saturday will only mark Jeff Scott’s third matchup against the Pirates. The Tigers are just one of three current ACC members to have never appeared on an ECU schedule (Boston College, Georgia Tech). The Pirates also did not compete against Presbyterian while Scott was a member of the Blue Hose staff in 2007.Heading into the South Florida game, East Carolina currently sits at a +2 margin in takeaways. The Pirates have forced six fumbles, recovering three, and picked off three passes for 43 return yards.In addition to its 21-44 league game mark, ECU is 86-82 (.512) all-time against 10 current members of the AAC.East Carolina’s 23-20 double-overtime loss at home to Navy gave the Pirates a .500 or better record for the eighth time in the last 10 years and the third 2-2 ledger in‘s four-year tenure. A victory over South Florida would push ECU to 3-2 on the season for the third time in the last four campaigns, but a loss would be the fifth time since 2016 the squad would be sitting under .500.(124/CIN, 103/TEM in 2020; 135/MAR, 125/CSU, 222/TLN, 146/TEM in 2021 and 160/ODU, 185/CAM in 2022) has eight career 100-yard rushing games entering the South Florida contest. Mitchell posted his fourth 100-yard ground game in 2021 against Temple while his running matetallied his fourth (22-100) versus South Florida (10/28/21), marking the first time since 2003 that ECU featured teammates with at least four each (Marvin Townes/5, Art Brown/4). Individually, Dominique Lindsay posted five in 2009 for the most recent single-season best. Currently, Mitchell is tied for eighth in the Pirate annals, reaching the century mark on eight occasions.Since joining the AAC in 2014, the Pirates stand second in passing yards over a combined eight-plus year period despite utilizing nine starting quarterbacks, four offensive coordinators and three head coaches:. However, the Pirates top the league in completions (2,475) and attempts (4,083). ECU has also accounted for a conference-high 19 400-yard passing games and surpassed the 300-yard mark on 50 occasions during the 94-game span. The top two receivers in NCAA FBS history by career receptions – Zay Jones (399 from 2013-16) and Justin Hardy (387 from 2011-2014) – are former ECU players.QB, ILB, ILB, WR, OL, WR, TE, OL, TE, CB, OL, TE, DL, WR, OL, DL Elijiah Robinson, ILB, CB, SAF, WReach have earned their degrees heading into the 2022 season. SAF, SAF, QB. OL, C, TEand SAFare scheduled to receive their degrees during ECU Commencement in December of 2022.Ahlers is the lone active FBS quarterback who has passed for 11,000+ yards and rushed for over 1,000 for his (overall career) and one of two that is 10K/1K. He is also the only active FBS QB with over 12,000 total yards.Following Saturday’s bout with South Florida, East Carolina closes a quick two-game road swing Oct. 8 at Tulane.