Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle star teases fans about 50th anniversary plot

Emmerdale is turning 50 years old next month, with the ITV soap airing its first episode on October 16, 1972. Producers have revealed a storm is set to rip through the village as part of the anniversary week, but they have kept tight-lipped on the details. However, Mark Charnock, who plays village chef Marlon Dingle, has teased the upcoming storylines as “nothing short of sensational”.

The 54-year-old has portrayed Marlon for more than two decades and the character has been at the centre of some major storylines over the past year.

The chef suffered a stroke in March and he has been on the long road to recovery with his new wife Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) by his side.

The couple tied the knot this summer, with Marlon leaving Emmerdale viewers in tears as he summoned the strength to get out of his wheelchair and step down the aisle.

Marlon actor Mark recently opened up to Express.co.uk about married life with Rhona as well as what is in store for the highly anticipated 50th-anniversary episodes.

