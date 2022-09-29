Estate is ‘like a war zone’ after man, 23, stabbed to death

The 23-year-old was rushed to hospital after the attack near Woolwich, southeast London, but died of his injuries a short time later.

A young man has died after being stabbed in an area of London today compared to a “war zone”.

A cordon remains in place today as police investigate the death.

One woman, who lives on the busy street, told My London she now fears for the safety of her grandchildren in the capital.

A man, who works on a building site near the scene, described the area as “like living in a war zone.”

The construction worker, who has been staying in a hotel in the area for the last eight weeks for his job, described the location as “rough.”

He said it’s “very rough,” adding: “I see lads all the time with hoods and balaclavas riding round on bicycles. I just keep my head down and walk home.”

He added: “I’m from a nice area, This is all abnormal to me. When I go for a coffee on two occasions I’ve had violence, I had two homeless guy who I didn’t give a cigarette so they ended up getting in my face as if they wanted to fight.

“Then I had another guy who just went off…. Mega rough, it’s like a war zone round here. You can feel the tension – or maybe I can because I’m not from the area.”