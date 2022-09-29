Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her ‘best pal’

This Morning chef Phil Vickery, 61, publicly shared a kiss with Lorraine Stanton after a date in London yesterday. The 58-year-old is believed to be the best friend of his ex-wife Fern Britton, who he split from after 20 years of marriage in 2020.

The chef and Lorraine smooched as they leaned over a suitcase and bags appearing to be saying goodbye to one another.

A friend told The Sun: “They look like teenagers in love and that will be just so hurtful for Fern.

“Behaving this way in public will feel like a betrayal.”

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Phil and Fern for comment.

More to follow…