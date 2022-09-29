From not-so-top ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Titanic’-sized flopping, these movies are overrated

You might’ve heard iconic phrases like “I’m flying, Jack” or “as you wish” in either of the well-known movies “Titanic” or “The Princess Bride.”

Maybe you’re a huge Tom Cruise fan and immediately associate him with the original 1986 movie “Top Gun.” And don’t forget about the star-studded 2021 film, “Don’t Look Up,” which was promised to be one of Netflix’s biggest films of the year.

But how did these movies become so popular and why? Most of them are adored and cherished by fans, but at what point does the adoration and love become overkill? Despite the countless awards won by each of these films, a lot of them are on the border, if not fully over the line, of being overrated.

Every one of these movies has its ups and downs. If you ask anyone on the street if they have watched “Titanic,” their answer will most likely be a resounding yes. Starring heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio and the talented Kate Winslet, fans were bound to ship the two characters and enjoy the love story between them.

But if you break it down, why is “Titanic” so popular, and where did it gain its traction from? Based on the true story of the devastating shipwreck of Titanic, the plot of the movie is really a given. You probably don’t even need to watch the movie to know exactly what happened on that fateful night, given that it is one of the most infamous tragedies in the world.

But add the basic love story between the penniless Jack Dawson and the privileged Rose Dewitt Bukater, and suddenly this movie becomes one of the most famous romances of all time with the tragic story thrown in at the end. This lengthy 3-hour movie focuses more on the romantic aspect rather than the actual story of Titanic, making for a well-done romance and an overrated movie.

The Oscar-nominated film “The Princess Bride” is one of the most beloved fantasy movies to grace hopeless romantics. But what is really so special about another fairy tale movie following the “love at first sight” trope?

This movie portrays a beautiful, young princess in search of her one true love but she encounters danger and evil on the way. “The Princess Bride” is beloved by many, but at some point, it crosses the thin line separating an exciting romance and an overplayed storyline. The “love at first sight” trope has been used and reused, only to end up with a bunch of similarly plotted movies.

You’ve probably been hearing about “Top Gun” nonstop with its recent release of the sequel over the summer. But many people are longtime fans of the original 1986 film and fully believe it is the better of the two.

Unfortunately, the only really exciting thing about the original “Top Gun” is the fact it stars Cruise. Most of the movie’s fans enjoy the love story between Maverick (Cruise) and his flight instructor, Charlotte (Kelly McGillis), but the storyline is a bit dry and only follows Maverick and Charlotte’s connection, as well as his time in the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School.

Then there is the fact that the popular song, “ Take My Breath Away ” plays on a constant loop throughout the film, and it probably stuck around playing in your head for the following few days.

Lastly, we have the 2021 Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” which was talked about nonstop before its release, with claims of it becoming one of the greatest movies. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, among others, fans were hopeful for this comedy.

Despite the star-studded cast, the plot of the movie seemed to be a flop. Two astronomers are on a mission to warn the world of an approaching comet that is hurtling toward Earth and will destroy the planet. While the plot seems like a good idea and the cast is very talented, it seems that the excitement of having these celebrities in the film is where the great promises come from.

Each of these well-known movies, while beloved, also has its downfall. Whether it’s having too many celebrities or an overused plotline, these movies are just one step past iconic and bordering overrated.