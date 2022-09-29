George Clooney admits ‘terrible mistake’ he and Amal made with twins

George Clooney, 61, has spoken about a grave mistake he made with his five-year-old twins. The star said he regrets teaching the pair – who he shares with Amal Clooney – how to speak Italian, due to the fact that neither he or his wife are familiar with the language.

The star was joined by his 44-year-old wife on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, in order to promote their new awards show, the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s inaugural Albie Awards.

George revealed it was a huge mistake teaching his intelligent kids a new language, especially one which they don’t speak themselves.

“We made a terrible mistake. We taught them Italian… but we don’t speak Italian,” Clooney explained.

“We’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with, and we don’t really know what they’re saying,” the Ocean’s Eleven actor admitted, adding they also speak French.

