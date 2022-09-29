Harry Dunn’s family cry in court as defendant appears via video link

Sacoolas is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry’s death by dangerous driving in a crash outside a US military base at RAF Croughton, Northants, in August 2019. Harry was riding his motorbike when it collided with a car driven by Sacoolas. She left Britain 19 days after the incident when the US government asserted her diplomatic immunity.

Ben Cooper, KC, defending, told Judge Goldspring Sacoolas will plead guilty to a less serious charge of causing death by careless driving.

He said there was no indication of how Sacoolas will plead to the dangerous driving charge.

Yesterday’s hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court was attended by Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn along with Harry’s twin Niall and up to 15 members of his extended family.

Many of them wore a flash of bright green – the colour adopted by the family in their campaign for Sacoolas to be prosecuted.

Outside court, Radd Sieger, legal advisor and friend of Harry’s parents, stressed the family would not comment until the end of criminal proceedings.

He said: “I want to thank the millions of people around the world who have supported this heroic family in their amazing campaign.

“We are very pleased and relieved to get to this point.”

Wearing a blue jacket and a blue and white patterned blouse, Sacoolas spoke only to confirm her full name and date of birth.

Judge Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on October 27.