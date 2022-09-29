Categories
Hurricane Ian weakens after slamming Florida


Millions in Florida were left without power after Hurricane Ian made landfall, although it was downgraded to a category one storm.

Ian slammed into Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms on Florida’s west coast with 150 mph winds.

It flooded roads and sent cars floating down streets and left nearly 2.5 million homes without power

Early Thursday morning saw heavy rains and flooding in the Orlando area, where theme parks remain closed and air travel is still heavily disrupted across the state.

Hurricane Ian is moving north through central Florida with Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas declaring states of emergency

There is still danger of ‘life-threatening’ storm surges on Thursday and Friday in northeast Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

