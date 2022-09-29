ICEYE satellite imagery yields first results on battlefield – Ukraine’s Defense Minister

Thanks to private donations, Ukraine received access to information from the ICEYE satellite group. Such support from space is already producing results on the battlefield.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“During the first two days of the satellite’s operation, more than 60 units of military equipment were detected, which the enemy tried to disguise in forest strips and behind various obstacles. It was detected because ICEYE satellites collect information using the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology. This equipment would be very difficult or impossible to spot by means of optical satellites,” Reznikov wrote.

He noted that the coordinates were quickly transmitted to Ukraine’s forces to inflict fire damage on the designated target, in particular, in the area of Khreshchenivka and Ukrainka, Kherson region, as well as near Novoselivka, Donetsk region.

“In fact, in just these two days, the enemy lost armored vehicles worth more than the cost of the entire ‘satellite project.’ But the main thing is that it helps save the lives of our soldiers, which are priceless,” the minister emphasized.

Among the advantages provided by ICEYE satellites, Oleksii Reznikov mentioned the opportunity to combine data from partners’ optical satellites and SAR data. This fundamentally increases our ability to detect and inflict damage on the Russian occupiers.

Also, satellites with SAR technology are becoming especially relevant in the autumn and winter period, when the weather is bad, cloudy, or snowy. There is no difference for them – be it day or night.

Secondly, it is our military that determines where and when to receive the necessary data. Currently, the main hostility areas in the south and east are being systematically monitored.

Thirdly, information flows from analysts to combat units very swiftly. It will be more difficult for the Russian occupiers to hide their intentions, which will further complicate their logistics.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine thanked everyone who contributed to the financing of the initiative, the team of the Serhiy Prytula Foundation – for its realization, and entrepreneur Maksym Polyakov – for his important assistance.