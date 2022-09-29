Neo Launches Their “Decoding Web3” Campus Tour, Becoming the First Web3 Project to Travel Across American Universities

One of the most established blockchains in the space, Neo will be onboarding the greatest minds of their generation to the benefits of blockchain technology between October 2 – 26

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Neo, one of the world’s most established and longstanding blockchains, is announcing today an educational country-wide tour across universities in the United States of America – the first of its kind by a Web3 project. The tour will stop off in some of the most prestigious institutions on the planet – including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and more.

Designed from the ground up to spread the word about the decentralized web, the “Decoding Web3” campus tour will inform, inspire, and demystify the next epoch of the internet. Each campus appearance will include panel discussions, development dives, and talks by Neo community leaders.

Helping to build the brain of Web3

Neo understands that the transition from Web2 to Web3 will require new and different ways of thinking. College students are in learning mode, and there is no better time to onboard these leaders and thinkers of the future to the next generation of the internet. Many Web2 giants, including Facebook and Google, began their life in college dormitories. Neo believes that the future of Web3 similarly lies in these great educational institutions. These students represent the future of Web3, and Neo wants to build this future with them.

Neo is a long-established, open-source blockchain platform founded on the concept of the power of the community. With this in mind, Neo has stepped up to become the first Web3 project to tour American university campuses on such a large scale and help to decode the Web3 concept for these emerging groups.

The tour’s objectives will include:

Build: Build the brain of Web3 by connecting with the right audience and generate sparks of inspiration to fuel technological and business innovations. Bridge: Bridge connections to strengthen the foundation of Web3 across blockchain, Fintech, and VC student clubs around the USA. Create opportunities for Web3-focused knowledge sharing and collaboration among such groups. Broaden: Raise and broaden awareness of Neo and Neo N3 blockchain technologies among student groups, while empowering their journey into Web3. As part of this, promote awareness of the range of incentive programs offered by Neo Global Development (NGD)-including EcoBoost, GrantShares, and others-as accessible Web3 entry points for student technologists and entrepreneurs.

The tour will include stops in Yale University, MIT, Harvard University, Boston College, NYU, Columbia, University of Michigan, Northwestern University, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, UCLA, USC, UCI, UCSD, UC Berkeley, and Stanford University. To bring more young minds on board to Web3, Neo is also launching its limited edition Decoding Web3 series of NFT. Participants at each tour stop can claim a unique, memorable NFT specific to that site.

“We are at a critical juncture with the development of the internet,” said John Wang, Director of Neo Eco-Growth. “The Web2 paradigm is slowly fading into the background as Web3 comes into focus. The speed of its arrival and the pace of its innovation will be determined by the next generation of builders and leaders. Neo is traveling across the United States to engage with the young minds who will shape this exciting new phase of the web. We couldn’t be more excited to start these conversations!”.

You can find the full list of tour dates at tour.neo.org

About Neo

Founded as Antshares in 2014, Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform renowned for putting developers and builders at the heart of its vision. As one of the most established blockchains in the space, Neo has long focused on building an interoperable, dApp-rich ecosystem. Neo is now the most feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. The platform allows developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts and to code in traditional web2 languages. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the next-gen Internet.

For all enquiries about this release, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE: Neo