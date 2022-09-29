Next James Bond UK poll – Tom Hardy beaten by Britain’s choice for 007

Next week, James Bond fans will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie starring Sean Connery, Dr No. It’s also been a year since No Time To Die premiered at the Royal Albert Hall with the future King Charles III in attendance, but there’s still no news on the next Bond.

Barbara Broccoli has admitted production on Bond 26 is at least two years away and that she and her co-producer sibling Michael G Wilson will work out what the reboot will look like before casting a new 007.

Nevertheless, the bookies’ odds continue to spark excitement with Henry Cavill currently leading the pack on 2-1. Yet who does the UK public want? Showcase Cinemas polled 2000 Brits to find out and both the Superman star and Tom Hardy were beaten to No 1 by Idris Elba.

The 50-year-old has been rumoured for a few years now, but recently said: “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”