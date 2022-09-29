nft now & Mana Common Announce “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis”

The world of Web3 is about to get even wilder. “The Gateway” is coming back to Miami in 2022. And this year, it’s going to be even bigger and better.

Earlier today, nft now and Mana Common revealed initial details for “The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis.” It’s a five-day event powered by MoonPay that will run through Art Basel Miami 2022. Encompassing two city blocks and 12 curated buildings in Downtown Miami, the expanded event will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 and feature leading artists, community partners, speakers, and performers.

“The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis” is set to build upon the success of 2021’s inaugural edition. Last year, nft now and Christie’s transformed a Miami bank building into a 23,000-square-foot audiovisual gallery exhibiting a curated collection of digital and physical pieces from top artists in the NFT space and contemporary art world. The Gateway’s VIP opening event featured performances by 3LAU, Zack Bia, and Andre Power and drew notable attendees including Jared Leto, Timbaland, Nile Rodgers, Beeple, Fewocious, Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin, and more.

In partnership with Christie’s and OpenSea, nft now also became the first digital media publication ever to curate a major auction house sale, which closed at $3.6 million.