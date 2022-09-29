Norwegian couple get welcome surprise on homeward trip from Newcastle Airport

The Haaland couple were surprised by airport staff for achieving something they didn’t have a clue about.

A lucky Norwegian couple on their way home after a visit to Tyneside were given a welcome surprise on their way through Newcastle Airport.

On Monday, September 26 Anne-Mette Haaland and her partner checked in for their flight to Stavanger in Norway and, little to their knowledge, became the three millionth passenger to pass through Newcastle International Airport since the start of the year.

Airport staff were on hand to surprise the couple with a £75 voucher to splash in the Airport’s World Duty Free.

Chris Ion, Aviation Development Manager at Newcastle International Airport, said: “This huge milestone is a reflection of the strength of the Airport’s recovery since travel restrictions were lifted which is supported by our airline partners’ continued investment in the region and testament to the work and dedication of employees across the business.

The couple were the airport’s three millionth passengers this year

“This year, the Airport has continued to deliver positive experiences for passengers, including ensuring 98% of passengers pass through security in 6 minutes or less.”

A survey conducted by The Telegraph earlier this year also ranked Newcastle Airport as the third best in the country thanks to its relatively low number of delayed flights and cit centre connections.