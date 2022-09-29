People on new disability benefit in Scotland could get daily payments

The rollout of ADP began earlier this year with all claimants to be moved onto the new benefit by summer 2024.

Existing PIP claimants do not need to apply for the new benefit, and there will be no interruption in payments during the migration which takes around three months to complete.

Ben Macpherson, minister for social security, said previously: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits, centred around our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“Adult Disability Payment is the twelfth Scottish benefit to be introduced, and without doubt the most complex.