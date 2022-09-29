Post-season play now underway, ‘Hounds and ‘Rocks matchup today – Hamilton County Reporter

By RICHIE HALL

CARMEL – The Carmel boys tennis team began post-season play on Wednesday, hosting Sectional 53 at the Todd Witsken Tennis Center.

The No. 2-ranked Greyhounds beat No. 26 Guerin Catholic to advance to today’s final, where they will meet No. 22 Westfield. The Shamrocks defeated University 4-1 in their semi-final match.

Carmel leads the Golden Eagles 4-0, with one match to finish. That one is the No. 1 singles match, where the Greyhounds’ Jonathan Yang leads Guerin Catholic’s Max Fuller 5-1 in the third set. The match was suspended due to darkness. Play will resume in that match at 4:45 p.m. today, and the championship will start once that match is completed.

The ‘Hounds won each of the other matches in straight sets.

“It feels good to start the tournament,” said Carmel coach Dan Burnette. “You can’t take any of this for granted.” The first-year coach, who spent several years at North Central, credited his team with doing its job to advance to the final.

Westfield got victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and in both doubles matches. The Trailblazers’ victory came from No. 1 singles Owen Schellhase; a win that qualifies him for the individual tournament.

“I thought our team played well,” said Shamrocks coach Tony Peters. “We’re excited for the opportunity to play Carmel tomorrow.”

AT CARMEL

Carmel 4, Guerin Catholic 0

No. 1 singles: Jonathan Yang (C) leads Max Fuller (GC) 2-6, 6-3, 5-1, to finish

No. 2 singles: Jack Jentz (C) def. Alejandro Torres (GC) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Rocky Li (C) def. David Cacchillo (GC) 6-0, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Michael Bao and Braedon McIntyre (C) def. Rhys Garrison and Zach Thieme (GC) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 doubles: Charlie Hall and Drew Willman (C) def. Hayden Giesler and Sean Loub (GC) 6-0, 6-4

Westfield 4, University 1

No. 1 singles: Owen Schellhase (U) def. Mitch Amenta (W) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Ben Jones (W) def. Kothe Birge (U) 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 singles: Matt Drozlek (W) def. Oliver Wang (U) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Jack Dietz and Gavin Dietz (W) def. Matthew Alcantara and Nicholas Quinto (U) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Jay Hostetter and Parker Paramoure (W) def. Alex Ciano and Jasper Owens (U) 6-0, 6-0

Hamilton Southeastern is hosting Sectional 45, and the No. 5-ranked Royals advanced to today’s championship with a 5-0 win over Noblesville.

Southeastern won all five matches in straight sets. At No. 3 singles, Tyler Rich got past Jack Gigante 6-3, 6-4, while Elliot Cox and Logan Bill won No. 2 doubles over Caden David and Camden David 6-2, 6-3.

In other matches, Rohan Golla beat Ethan Feliciano 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Paul Schneider defeated Jack Brenneman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Abhi Chaddha and Nolan Houseman was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Rory Bushong and Liam Shepard.

The Royals will face No. 11 Fishers in the championship. The Tigers beat Hamilton Heights 5-0, winning all five matches 6-0, 6-0. The championship matches begin at 4:30 p.m.

