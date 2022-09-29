PREP BOYS TENNIS: Goshen sweeps Bethany, wins third-straight sectional title

GOSHEN — Goshen left no doubt Thursday night, sweeping Bethany Christian, 5-0, in just over an hour to win its third-straight boys tennis sectional championship.

It’s the 14th sectional title in program history for the RedHawks, but only their fifth since the start of the century. The other two sectional wins to come since 2000 happened in 2002 and 2015.

The program won seven-straight from 1992-98, as well as ones in 1968 and 1969.

“There’s several large gaps on the (record board), so to have three in a row is a little strange,” Goshen coach Daniel Love said. “It’s a testament to our players. Our level has been higher in the last three years than it typically is. We’ve had a lot of hard workers on this team, and these guys have really put in a ton a time.

“These guys are really passionate about tennis, and it’s not just the top couple of guys. Typically, we have a couple of passionate ones, but it’s about 20-deep this year. These guys play a lot, and that depth pushes you in practice. Whether you’re on varsity or not, you’re contributing to this and it leads to some postseason success.”

The first three courts to finish were all by the same 6-0, 6-2 score. Goshen senior Moses Sawatzky beat Bethany Christian freshman Gideon Miller at No. 2 singles, RedHawk junior Isaac Stahly knocked off Bruin junior Justin Hochstedler at No. 3 singles and the Goshen duo of junior Moses Kratzer and sophomore Kyan Miller defeated the Bethany tandem of junior Tristan Mast and sophomore Emerson Landis in the No. 2 doubles spot to officially clinch the win for the hosts.

A few minutes later, RedHawk junior Pi Wellington wrapped up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bruin sophomore Noah Schrock at No. 1 singles, turning everyone’s attention to the match at No. 1 doubles.

That court ended up being the most competitive of the five, with the Goshen pairing of senior Joel Byler and junior Myles McLaughlin battling the all-senior grouping of Breece Erickson and Cameron Heinisch from Bethany Christian.

Both sets went back-and-forth in the early stages, but Byler and McLaughlin would ultimately pull out the 6-4, 6-3 win to give the RedHawks the sweep.

For the Bruins, their season comes to an end with a 13-9 record, which is its most wins in a year since 2016. They only graduate two players from the varsity lineup in Heinisch and Erickson, who had been 8-0 as a tandem when playing this year. Both players had moved throughout the lineup to help Bethany where needed this season.

“(Heinisch) was a leader last year and he’s been a leader this year,” Bethany Christian coach Matt Miller said. “I often think he’s the emotional leader of our team; making sure guys are alright and bringing the younger guys in.

“Breece is unbelievable. Just a helpful, great guy. He’s meant to my own son, who’s a freshman this year; just teaching and being like a coach to those guys. They’ve set a really good base, and they’ve also been really good players who won a lot for us as well.”

Meanwhile, No. 18 Goshen maintains its perfect season going, improving to 21-0. They have yet to play a match that ended 3-2, winning by either 5-0 or 4-1 scores every time they’ve taken the court.

The next time the RedHawks will play is the regional semifinals this Tuesday at Concord High School. They will play DeKalb, who beat Fremont, 4-1, Thursday in their sectional final.

The other regional semifinal pits Northridge (16-2) taking on the East Noble sectional winner, which also won’t be decided until the weekend. The host Knights will face Westview for the title Saturday at 10 a.m., with the winner then getting the Raiders Tuesday.

“I would say we are still getting accustomed to it,” admitted Love when asked how his team is handling the pressure of having the target on their backs. “We’re getting the best of the other team, and I think we have to realize that’s going to happen. It happened in the conference tournament. It happened (in the sectional semifinal against Fairfield). … We’ve got to get used to it because it’s only going to get tougher.”

SECTIONAL 40 BOYS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP — Results

Goshen 5, Bethany Christian 0

No. 1 singles: Pi Wellington (G) def. Noah Schrock (B), 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Gideon Miller (B), 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 singles: Isaac Stahly (G) def. Justin Hochstedler (B), 6-0, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Joel Byler/Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Cameron Heinisch/Breece Erickson (B), 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 doubles: Moses Kratzer/Kyan Miller (G) def. Tristan Mast/Emerson Landis (B), 6-0, 6-2