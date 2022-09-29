Prince Harry’s move may ’cause irrevocable harm’ to Sussex plans

Jane, 60, has claimed the Sussex brand could hang in the balance if Harry, 38, goes ahead with the book release.
It comes after the death of Her Majesty on September 8 and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in April 2021.
The Loose Women panellist has addressed reports Harry is set to make changes to his initial book, as royal sources have claimed.
Writing in her latest column for The Sun, Jane wrote: “Harry is reportedly taking a Sharpie to certain sections of his forthcoming memoir.
In a message shared on the official Spotify Archetypes page, it read: “Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4.”
Shortly after the news of the 96-year-old’s passing was shared, the Archetypes page on Spotify shared an update, reading: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”
The last episode was released on September 6 and featured a conversation between the Duchess and actress Mindy Kaling focused on “the joys, challenges, and stigmas” of the A-lister’s life as a single woman.
In the first three episodes, the Duchess of Sussex made reference to her life as a working royal and she shared her criticisms of the Firm.
Meghan’s references to her past and the Firm in the already released episodes lead some to believe she may be poised for more revelations in the remaining eight parts of her series, first launched in late August.
Meanwhile, the cause of the Queen’s death has since been released.
It has been described as “old age” in the register of deaths shared on Thursday.
The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16.
The document states that the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Ballater. Princess Anne registered her mother’s death.
