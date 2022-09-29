Prince Harry’s move may ’cause irrevocable harm’ to Sussex plans

Jane, 60, has claimed the Sussex brand could hang in the balance if Harry, 38, goes ahead with the book release.

It comes after the death of Her Majesty on September 8 and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in April 2021.

The Loose Women panellist has addressed reports Harry is set to make changes to his initial book, as royal sources have claimed.

Writing in her latest column for The Sun, Jane wrote: “Harry is reportedly taking a Sharpie to certain sections of his forthcoming memoir.

