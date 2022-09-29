Putin may target Norway pipelines that supply 60% of UK gas





The massive leak in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which many suspected to be an act of sabotage, could be Russia’s way of sending a horrifying threat to Europe, experts have warned. They say he has the prowess and firepower needed to damage other pipelines. Over the past few days, four leaks have been discovered along the 1,234km-long Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany. The pipelines, which bypassed Ukraine and Poland by transitting gas via the Baltic Sea, started leaking on Monday, which experts from Denmark and Sweden have confirmed occurred after strong explosions.

The European Union have claimed they are an act of sabotage, with many commentators pointing toward Russia. However, the Kremlin has denied these allegations. Experts have since warned Express.co.uk that not only was the Nord Stream leaks intentional, it was likely triggered by Russia as a threat to the rest of the European countries that have similar undersea pipelines and cables. Speaking to Express.co.uk, John Baldwin, Managing Director of CNG Services said: “I am a gas engineer, and what’s clear is that you cannot get a leak out of a pipeline. A 200-mile pipeline just doesn’t have a leak. He added that given how strong the pipelines need to be to carry gas at such high pressures, it is unlikely that anyone would even drill through the pipeline to cause a leak.

He suggested that most likely, what caused the leaks were “mines put down a long time ago by the Russians, they’ve placed in the right place, and someone just pressed a button to detonate. “It’s obvious that Putin was getting ready to invade Ukraine from the middle part of 2021, so it’s possible then he could have put some mines down there around the pipe, which sort of detonated. “The worry is obviously that he could have put similar mines around the Norwegian gas pipelines that come to the UK and the UK pipelines and cables. “That’s almost like the message isn’t it, ‘I’ve mined my own pipes in international waters, but I might as well have mined your pipes and you’ll never find those mines. If you keep helping Ukraine one day they might go and you won’t have any gas at all.'” READ MORE: Powerful blasts recorded at Nord Stream as Europe suspects sabotage

He added that aside from gas pipelines, undersea interconnecting cables, that transport electricity, could also now be vulnerable. A similar leak to the pipelines connecting the UK and Norway could be catastrophic for Britain, as the country is the UK’s single biggest supplier of gas, responsible for 60 percent of the total gas demand. The country is also the third largest exporter of natural gas in the world, trailing behind Russia and Qatar, which is why it was dubbed the “battery of Europe”. Such a leak would plunge the UK into a major energy security nightmare and could trigger major power shortages and blackouts this winter, particularly as National Grid is predicted to import 1.4 GW from Norway.

Mr Baldwin continued: “They could do that, maybe that’s why they have done it to their own pipelines, to send a sort of signal really. “Russia could be saying ‘I’ve blown up my own pipelines, which I’m allowed to do and we’re in international waters. But it shows that I have the technical competence to blow up any pipelines or cables and I might do that instead of launching nuclear weapons. I might blow up all your pipelines and deny it. “He can’t deny it if sends a nuclear bomb, but he can deny blowing up gas pipelines and cables. It wouldn’t be the end of the world, but it would be a major disruption for a few weeks while the cables were repaired. “It could take weeks, it could take longer depending on how many mines he’s placed. He could place mines around two or three places and it could be out for a whole year.”





