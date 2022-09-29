Ranveer Singh breaks silence on relationship with wifey Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours: ‘2022 is ten years of me…’

Amid separation rumours, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh spoke about wifey Deepika Padukone and their relationship at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 convention on Tuesday. Ranveer’s words provided some comfort to the worried fans amid the persistent rumours of a split between the Bollywood lovebirds. T here have been rumours circulating on social media that things between Ranveer and his wife Deepika are not going well. Everything began with a tweet that read, “BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!!” went viral. When asked about his relationship with wife Deepika while at the event, the actor was heard stating, “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika.”

Meanwhile: Ranveer about Deepika in today’s event #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Deepveer t.co/Jn6vfb3ZKs — ANI (@ANI) Sep 27, 2022

DeepVeer fans are delighted to know that everything is fine between Ranveer and Deepika. They have bombarded social media with their sweet wishes for the couple. One of them wrote, “I can’t take my eyes off them.” Another said, “Haaye nazar na lge.” “Enjoy every moment with her,” said another.

Ranveer Singh often praises his wife, Deepika Padukone, on numerous occasions and showers love on her. Ranveer called Deepika on stage after winning Best Actor at the most recent Filmfare Awards and said, “The secret to my success, my wife. Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone.”

After dating for six years, Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018. They fell in love while filming their first movie together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released in 2013.