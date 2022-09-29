Ranveer Singh breaks silence on relationship with wifey Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours: ‘2022 is ten years of me…’

Meanwhile: Ranveer about Deepika in today’s event #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Deepveer t.co/Jn6vfb3ZKs
— ANI (@ANI) Sep 27, 2022
DeepVeer fans are delighted to know that everything is fine between Ranveer and Deepika. They have bombarded social media with their sweet wishes for the couple. One of them wrote, “I can’t take my eyes off them.” Another said, “Haaye nazar na lge.” “Enjoy every moment with her,” said another.
Ranveer Singh often praises his wife, Deepika Padukone, on numerous occasions and showers love on her. Ranveer called Deepika on stage after winning Best Actor at the most recent Filmfare Awards and said, “The secret to my success, my wife. Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone.”
After dating for six years, Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018. They fell in love while filming their first movie together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released in 2013.
