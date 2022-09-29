Royal expert defends Sadiq Khan in in row over Queen memorial statue

A statue in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has been proposed for the fourth plinth of Trafalgar Square, a position currently used to showcase an array of modern sculptures. Sadiq Khan has opposed calls for such a memorial as the London Mayor argued the fourth plinth should remain a rotating display platform for contemporary art. Appearing on GB News, royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed she backed the opinions of Mr Khan. She said: “I think he is just standing up for contemporary art.”
Speaking on GB News, Ms Bond declared her support for the London Mayor, commenting: “I’m quite with Sadiq Khan on this.”
She continued: “I think the fourth plinth should be for contemporary art and it should change every two years.
“It was Prue Leith’s idea back in the 1990s and I think Prue showed very good judgement.
“The Labour administration of Sadiq Khan has made it clear that there are plenty of places within London where there could be a statue of the Queen.
“The Labour administration would be absolutely for that, they’ve just got to discuss it with the Royal Family.”
A spokesman for Sadiq Khan said: “The fourth plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future. There are planned fourth plinth exhibits for the next four years.”
From the end of 2022, the space will be occupied by a statue of John Chilembwe, a baptist who led an uprising against colonial rule in Malawi, created by artist Samson Kambalu. In 2024, a modern sculpture titled “850 imprints” by Teresa Margolles will fill the fourth plinth for a further two years.
The London Mayor’s office has clarified that Mr Khan would be in support of a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in a different location within the capital.
A statement read: “A statue of the Queen at a suitable location in London is a matter for the Royal family to consider, and of course the Greater London Authority stands ready to support them in their wishes.”
Read more: Sadiq Khan sends message to anti-royal protesters on GMB
Source link