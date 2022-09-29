Royal expert defends Sadiq Khan in in row over Queen memorial statue

A statue in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has been proposed for the fourth plinth of Trafalgar Square, a position currently used to showcase an array of modern sculptures. Sadiq Khan has opposed calls for such a memorial as the London Mayor argued the fourth plinth should remain a rotating display platform for contemporary art. Appearing on GB News, royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed she backed the opinions of Mr Khan. She said: “I think he is just standing up for contemporary art.”

Speaking on GB News, Ms Bond declared her support for the London Mayor, commenting: “I’m quite with Sadiq Khan on this.”

She continued: “I think the fourth plinth should be for contemporary art and it should change every two years.

“It was Prue Leith’s idea back in the 1990s and I think Prue showed very good judgement.

“The Labour administration of Sadiq Khan has made it clear that there are plenty of places within London where there could be a statue of the Queen.

“The Labour administration would be absolutely for that, they’ve just got to discuss it with the Royal Family.”