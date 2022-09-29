Russia to annex four Ukrainian regions

Vladimir Putin will annex four regions in south-eastern Ukraine — none of which Russia fully controls — at 3pm local time in the Kremlin on Friday, in a substantial escalation of the conflict with Kyiv.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s spokesman, told reporters on Thursday that Putin would make a “substantial speech” during the ceremony and sign “treaties” with Russia-appointed occupation officials, state newswire Ria Novosti reported.

Putin’s decision to annex the territories, seven months after his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, comes after Russia’s troops have suffered substantial losses and as the Kremlin faces a public backlash against his mobilisation of the army’s reserves.

In a fiery speech last week, he threw down a gauntlet to the west, vowing to use all weapons at his disposal — including nuclear — if Ukraine continued its offensive to reclaim what Putin now declares is part of Russia.

Occupation forces held highly stage-managed votes last weekend in parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are under its control, claiming locals had overwhelmingly voted to join Russia by margins of up to 99 per cent.

Ukraine and its western allies have refused to accept the “sham referendums”, which were in some cases run by armed “brigades” that brought ballot boxes to locals’ homes.

Western nations have vowed to continue providing military support to Ukraine as its army seeks to recapture the territories now under Russian control, despite Putin’s threats.

Nato has said all members of the 30-strong military alliance “remain resolute in providing political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.” The alliance added that it would continue to recognise Ukraine’s “internationally recognised borders and . . . inherent right to self-defence.”

“Nato allies will not recognise [this] illegal and illegitimate annexation,” it said in a statement. “These lands are Ukraine. We call on all states to reject Russia’s blatant attempts at territorial conquest.”