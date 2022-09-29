Russians ‘convinced Putin will go nuclear’ as Zelensky’s troops near

Following Vladimir Putin’s “partial-mobilisation” announcement, it is likely that more than the “total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022” (190,000) have fled the country, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

The intelligence briefing stated: “In the seven days since President Putin announced the ‘partial mobilisation’ there has been a considerable exodus of Russians seeking to evade call-up.

“Whilst exact numbers are unclear, it likely exceeds the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022.

“The better-off and well-educated are over-represented amongst those attempting to leave Russia.

“When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”