Categories
World

Russians ‘convinced Putin will go nuclear’ as Zelensky’s troops near


Following Vladimir Putin’s “partial-mobilisation” announcement, it is likely that more than the “total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022” (190,000) have fled the country, according to the British Ministry of Defence. 

The intelligence briefing stated: “In the seven days since President Putin announced the ‘partial mobilisation’ there has been a considerable exodus of Russians seeking to evade call-up.

“Whilst exact numbers are unclear, it likely exceeds the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022.

“The better-off and well-educated are over-represented amongst those attempting to leave Russia.

“When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”



Source link

Tara Fair

By Tara Fair

Tara Fair is a Live News Reporter for Express.co.uk. Before joining the team she worked for the politics, philosophy and culture magazine UnHerd.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.