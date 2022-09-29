Savings account ranked ‘excellent’ as provider increases rate to 4.33%

“Now paying a rate of 4.33 percent gross, savers with the minimum £10,000 required to invest may well be tempted by the rate of return, which sees this account scoop a prominent spot in our top tables when compared against other bonds with similar terms currently available.

“Investors considering this account would need to be happy to lock their nest egg away for the two-year term as earlier access to funds is not permitted.

“However, further additions can be made for 14-days from account opening, which may be a benefit for some investors.

“On assessment, the deal earns an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”

