Slime Rancher 2: Getting Creative with Your New Home on Rainbow Island – Xbox Wire

Hello! Last week we launched Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10/11 as well as with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and have been overwhelmed by the reception as a record-shattering number of new ranchers joined Beatrix LeBeau and embarked for a new slime ranching adventure on Rainbow Island.

Not long after Beatrix arrives on Rainbow Island, she discovers a mysterious Conservatory equipped with everything she needs to begin her new slime ranching adventure. This Conservatory has several expansions that can be purchased to expand your Plort production capabilities, by allowing you to build more slime corrals, gardens, chicken coops, silos, and more.

But expanding your Conservatory also means increasing your daily workload, and if your eyes are always looking toward the horizon for the next place to explore like me, you may want to consider more unconventional, and creative ways to utilize your Conservatory expansions. And this is all totally ok, because Slime Rancher 2 allows you to play however you choose, at whatever pace you choose.

So here are a few ways to turn your Conservatory expansions into fully functional upgrades with little to no upkeep, allowing you to spend more time exploring the farthest reaches of Rainbow Island.

The Seaside Puddle Resort

You can turn the Tidepools into a seaside Puddle Slime resort by using every plot available for ponds. Your Puddle Slimes will require no maintenance and you can stop by their perpetual pool party whenever you choose to collect a large haul of valuable Puddle Plorts. Just be sure to build plenty of palm tree deco gadgets to really up the vacation vibes.

The Ultimate Silo

Or use the high walls of the Gully and its wild chickens that you’ll always find there to create the ultimate food storage center. Simply use as many plots as you like for silos, and let all the chickens you like roam free. The naturally high walls of the Gully will keep them enclosed and you can visit whenever you like to deposit food for later, as well as collect from the ever-expanding chicken population at your feet. Just be sure to decorate it with slime statues so the chickens feel like they’re living in a paradise where slimes exist but will never eat them.

The Zen Garden

The Archway’s striking stone ruins and overall structured feel always make for an excellent zen garden. So I like to plant a bunch of fruit trees here as well as a few decorative bonsais and then just return to this beautiful and bountiful garden any time I need some extra produce. The gardens will grow forever if undisturbed and if I miss a yield or two it doesn’t matter because one must learn to let go.

But if you would instead like to redirect the cycle of life you could always install an incinerator and keep your fire slimes there — to gobble the ash from your unwanted fruit. Their fiery glow even makes for a nice bonfire to sit beside and catch a lovely sunset between the great stone arches along the cliffside.

Garbage Town

If zen gardens aren’t your thing, consider the polar opposite with Garbage Town. Use the Den expansion’s natural darkness and walls to keep a hungry horde of Ringtail Slimes inside with no corrals, and no rules. Maybe plant a few gardens and then shoot every spare chicken, fruit, or veggie into the mouth of the cave whenever you have time. Maybe, don’t even look inside the chaos that will follow. And let’s be honest, Ringtail Slimes want it this way.

So whether you want to maximize Plort production and ensure that every slime species is represented so you can dominate the Plort Market, or if you prefer a more laid-back approach to give you ample time to find every Treasure Pod hidden in every secret nook and cranny, Slime Rancher 2 lets you play your way and rewards you for doing so. Rainbow Island is full of possibilities, and many of them come from your own imagination.

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10/11 as well as with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).