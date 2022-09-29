The 20 Best Scary Movies on HBO Max

1999’s The Blair Witch Project is presented as found footage shot by three filmmakers who went missing while investigating a local legend. After venturing into the woods, strange things start happening to the trio, as they uncover the truth about the so-called Blair Witch. As low-budget horror movies go, The Blair Witch Project remains iconic for the simplicity of its scares, and the clever way it convinced its audience that there might be some truth to the legend after all.