The Metaverse and Beyond: Future Trends of Gaming in Asia Featuring Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Ethereum, Microsoft, Ubisoft, & More

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “The Metaverse and Beyond: Future Trends of Gaming in Asia“ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report covers the most important trends that are reshaping the way people experience games: the metaverse, web 3, cloud gaming, extended reality, and virtual influencers. Asia is at the forefront of gaming and is leading way in the implementation and adoption of emerging technology.

Numerous companies and investors are developing toward NFTs and blockchain games, say their games embrace the metaverse, and predict cloud gaming is the way of the future. We examine the current stage of implementation of these critical themes in the games markets of Asia and MENA along with their future impact and identify opportunities for growth and investment through 2026.

For each trend, the report details:

Overview

Impact on gaming

How the trend will evolve

Games, franchises, and IP

Leading companies

Infrastructure and components

Key drivers

Opportunities and challenges

Business models

Investments in the sector

Case studies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Metaverse Overview and Definition

Notable Metaverse Companies in Asia

Gaming and the Metaverse

The Approach to Metaverse Games

Case Studies: Popular Metaverse Games in Asia

China’s Investment and Support for the Metaverse

How the Metaverse Will Evolve

Building Blocks of the Metaverse

Opportunities and Challenges in Asia

Key Takeaways

3. Web 3 Games Overview and Definition

Notable Blockchains for Gaming

Current State of Web 3 Games

Web 3 and Gaming Trends

Business Models

Notable Web 3 Game Companies in Asia

Notable Web 3 Game Titles in Asia

Transactions in Asia’s Web 3 Gaming Sector

Web 3 Regulations and Development by Market

Case Studies: Popular Web 3 Games in Asia

Opportunities and Challenges in Asia

Key Takeaways

4. Cloud Gaming Overview and Definition

Asia’s Cloud Gaming Ecosystem

Notable Cloud Gaming Platforms in Asia and Mena

Key Drivers for Cloud Gaming

Infrastructure for Cloud Gaming

Business Models

Cloud Gaming in China

New Dynamics for Cloud Gaming

Opportunities and Challenges in Asia

Key Takeaways

5. Extended Reality Overview and Definition

6. Virtual Influencers

Virtual Influencers Overview and Definition

Japanese Companies Leading the VI Industry

Japan’s Biggest Vtuber Agencies

Business Models

Notable Virtual Influencers Popularity Landscape

Leading Japan-Based VIs

Leading English-Speaking Vis From Asia-Connected Agencies

Leading China-Based VIs

Leading Korea-Based VIs

Other Leading Vis in Asia

Virtual Influencers and Asia’s Game Industry

China’s Virtual Influencers Industry

Opportunities and Challenges in Asia

Key Takeaways

