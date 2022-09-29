Categories UK Ukraine war: Finland closes border to Russian tourists Post author By Google News Post date September 29, 2022 No Comments on Ukraine war: Finland closes border to Russian tourists Ukraine war: Finland closes border to Russian tourists BBC Source link Related Tags border, Closes, Finland, Russian, tourists, Ukraine, war' By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Dow plunges 600 points as Apple leads broad market sell-off → Slime Rancher 2: Getting Creative with Your New Home on Rainbow Island – Xbox Wire Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.