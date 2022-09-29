Universal Studios Florida flooded from Hurricane Ian





Universal Studios Florida is partially underwater after Hurricane Ian pummeled southern and central Florida on Wednesday in one of the most intense storms to ever hit the state. More than 2 million people are currently without power.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure park, part of the Orlando resort, has had two rides substantially damaged in the storm. Jurassic Park River Adventure, a flume ride filled with animatronic dinosaurs, has a huge hole in the side of the ride building, captured in photos from Twitter user @youngie88. The ride will need to undergo extensive repair before resuming operation.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster, a roller coaster at Islands of Adventure, also appears flooded. Part of the ride track is currently underwater.

Another Twitter user, @gingerbradman, reported seeing damage to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park from his hotel room at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. Journalist Jeff Allen, of Orlando news station Spectrum News 13, also captured the extent of the flooding at a nearby hotel. Photos showed extensive flooding outside the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and the canal connecting the hotel to the theme park. “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand ready to help our community recover,” Universal Orlando said in a statement on Thursday. “As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. With that as our focus, we remain closed today as we follow our procedures and conduct detailed inspections across our entire destination at this time. Stay tuned for any updates.” Despite the flooding, Universal Orlando is slated to reopen, but only for hotel guests, on Friday. Walt Disney World, which did not sustain significant damage, is also planning “a phased approach” in its reopening on Friday. Editor’s note: This article was updated at 5 p.m., Sept. 29, to clarify that Universal’s reopening on Friday would be for its hotel guests only,