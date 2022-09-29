Valorant Night Market 2022 dates

This act’s Valorant Night Market is now underway. For those who don’t know, the Night Market is another way players can get weapon skins for their favourite Valorant guns outside of the usual bundles or offers. This is a bespoke set of offers on a random set of six weapon skins, so the discounts available will be unique to each player – but they only last a couple of weeks.

The Valorant Night Market features skins from select, deluxe, and premium collections that released at least two acts prior to the one the market opened in, and it won’t feature skins from battle pass or agent contracts. Exclusive and ultra skins are also omitted. Here’s everything you need to know about the current Valorant Night Market.

Valorant Night Market 2022

The Valorant Night Market is now underway as of September 28, 2022. According to the official announcement, this Valorant Night Market is set to close on October 11, 2022.

When you first login after the market first opens, a prompt will appear on the left-hand side of the main menu.

At any other time, you can return to the Night Market by clicking on the Tarot card symbol at the top right of the screen near the store tab.

Each Night Market offers you six random weapon skins to purchase at a discount, and you can also trade in a couple of old skins as well if you want. These cannot be changed, and will disappear after 12 days. Typically, there is only one Night Market per act, but every act since Episode 1 Act 3 has featured a Night Market, so they’re consistent.

Previous Valorant Night Market dates

Here are all of the previous Night Market dates, ever since the first one in December 2020.

December 10, 2020 – January 11, 2021 (Episode 1, Act 3)

February 11, 2021 – February 23, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 1)

April 8, 2021 – April 20, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 2)

June 2, 2021 – June 15, 2021 (Episode 2, Act 3)

July 28, 2021 – August 10, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 1)

September 29, 2021 – October 12, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 2)

December 9, 2021 – December 21, 2021 (Episode 3, Act 3)

February 9, 2022 – February 22, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 1)

April 6, 2022 – April 19, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 2)

May 18, 2022 – May 31, 2022 (Episode 4, Act 3)

July 20, 2022 – August 2, 2022 (Episode 5, Act 1)

Upcoming Valorant Night Market skins

As well as all existing eligible Night Market collections, the following skins sets will become available in this Night Market pool for Valorant Episode 5 – Act 2:

Tianmail

Neptune

Xenohunter

That’s everything you need to know about the next Valorant Night Market, including when it goes live. For more Valorant guides, check out our rundown of Valorant crosshair codes, as well as our Valorant tier list to keep on top of the current meta.