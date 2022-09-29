WESH 2’s Tony Atkins rescues woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters

WESH 2’s Tony Atkins rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters early Thursday.The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue. Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this intersection for a while and knew how deep the water was. They noticed the woman was waving and asking for help. NOTE: It is extremely dangerous to drive through floodwaters and should not be attempted. See the incredible moment in the video above. Watch the video below to hear Atkins describe what was running through his mind as the situation unfolded.

WESH 2’s Tony Atkins rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters early Thursday.

The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue.

Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this intersection for a while and knew how deep the water was. They noticed the woman was waving and asking for help.

NOTE: It is extremely dangerous to drive through floodwaters and should not be attempted.

See the incredible moment in the video above. Watch the video below to hear Atkins describe what was running through his mind as the situation unfolded.