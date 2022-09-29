Woman arrested after ‘critically ill’ baby girl rushed to hospital

The baby girl was rushed to hospital, where she is now in a critical condition, after becoming ill at a Greater Manchester nursery. The Manchester Evening News reported a woman has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police following the incident in Chadderton, Oldham at The Kids Around The Clock Nursery.

A major incident began after the baby was taken to hospital earlier this month. A woman in her 30s has since been arrested and released on bail on suspicion of section 18 and an allegation of child cruelty on September 21.

Oldham Council and Ofsted are also involved in the investigation.

Police were called to the nursery by paramedics with the North West Ambulance Service shortly before 4pm on September 21, to reports a child was critically ill and being rushed to hospital. She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The child’s parents are being kept updated and are being supported by the investigation team currently, police said.